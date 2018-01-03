Montgomery County detectives are investigating the killing of a man who was found Wednesday afternoon inside of a Germantown home, officials said.

Police were called to the 12500 block of Cross Ridge Way for the report of a suspicious situation just before 4 p.m., police officials said in a statement. Once inside, authorities found the man dead and his body had suffered trauma.

Police did not describe the type of trauma, but said they are investigating the death as a homicide. Investigators sent the body to the state medical examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death.

Authorities did not release the man’s identity or any other description of him.