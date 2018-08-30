A Virginia man was fatally shot in Manassas early Thursday, officials said.

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Massie Street in Manassas for a reported shooting, Manassas City Police said in a statement. They found bullet holes in the front door of the residence and 24-year-old Reynaldo Eliazar Araujo of Manassas inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Police said the shooting was not random and asked anyone with information to contact them at 703-257-8000.