Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Southeast D.C. shortly after midnight Saturday, police said Sunday.

Around 12:18 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots on the 5100 block of H Street Southeast, a residential area directly across from the Maryland border, D.C. police said.

Officers found Jacob Jones, 32, of Southeast, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car about a mile away while responding to a separate report of a car crash at Pennsylvania and Southern avenues.

Jones appeared to be dead; a female driver was not injured, police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said. Police believe Jones was shot at the H Street location.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.