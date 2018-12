A man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington late Thursday night, the D.C. police said.

They said he was found in a vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Naylor Road SE. Officers found him after going there in response to a report about a shooting.

The man had been shot at least twice, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died Friday, they said.

His name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.