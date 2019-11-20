By Clarence Williams closeClarence WilliamsLocal reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issuesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 20, 2019 at 10:33 PM ESTA man was fatally wounded Wednesday during a shooting in the Capitol Heights neighborhood, Prince George’s County police said.Officers found the victim in the 5700 block of Rollins Lane after receiving a call about a shooting at about 7:25 p.m., county police said. Medics took the man to a hospital, where he later died.Police released no further details late Wednesday.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy