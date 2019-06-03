Police identified a man found dead in an idling car in Maryland on June 1 as Davion Brandon, 26, of Suitland.

Officers on patrol Saturday approached the car in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue about 1:30 a.m., and found Brandon and another person inside with gunshot wounds, Prince George’s police said.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are working to identify a suspect and motive but do not think the shooting was random. The person in the car with Brandon remains hospitalized.

