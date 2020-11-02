By Martin Weil and Peter HermannNovember 2, 2020 at 11:29 PM ESTThe body of a homicide victim was found Monday afternoon in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.The man was found at 40th and Ames Streets NE, the police said. They said he had been shot. No name was available.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightThe homicide was the 166th this year, according to police data. The number is the same as for all of last year. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.