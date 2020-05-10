By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 10, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDTA man was found fatally shot in Prince George’s County on Saturday night, police said.The man was found around 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of 67th Avenue after a shooting was reported there, according to county police.He died shortly afterward at a hospital, police said.The location is in the East Riverdale area, east of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and south of Riverdale Road.No information was immediately available about suspects or motive. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.