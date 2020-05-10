A man was found fatally shot in Prince George’s County on Saturday night, police said.

The man was found around 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of 67th Avenue after a shooting was reported there, according to county police.

He died shortly afterward at a hospital, police said.

The location is in the East Riverdale area, east of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and south of Riverdale Road.

No information was immediately available about suspects or motive.