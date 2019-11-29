By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 29, 2019 at 11:00 PM ESTA man was found fatally shot Thanksgiving morning near the District’s southern tip, according to D.C. police.They said the man was found with gunshot wounds about 11:40 a.m. in the unit block of Danbury Street SW. He died at a hospital.His name was withheld until relatives could be notified, police said.The homicide was one of two reported in the city on Thanksgiving.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy