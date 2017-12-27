A man was found shot to death in Prince George’s County on Tuesday night in what authorities said was a homicide.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Capital Lane and Capital Court in Largo, where they found 18-year-old Kelvin Robinson, of Bowie, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mapping homicides in the District and the surrounding suburbs since 2000. View Graphic
Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.