A man was found shot to death in Prince George’s County on Tuesday night in what authorities said was a homicide.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Capital Lane and Capital Court in Largo, where they found 18-year-old Kelvin Robinson, of Bowie, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.