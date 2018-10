A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday night in Southeast D.C. police said Tuesday.

He was located at about 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of D Street SE, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The 5300 block of D Street SE lies within the Marshall Heights neighborhood and is near C.W. Harris Elementary School.