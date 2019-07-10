D.C. police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside a barber shop in the heart of historic Anacostia Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the victim was shot inside the business in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Officers on patrol nearby heard the gunshots about 3:30 p.m. and responded to the block, where they found the victim with multiple wounds inside the barber shop, Newsham told reporters near the scene.

Police described the victim, who was found dead, only as a male who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Witnesses told investigators they saw four males running south on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue away from the shooting scene, and police would like to identify and talk with them, Newsham said.

Detectives will be gathering video from many surveillance cameras that are operating in the area, and the chief said he felt they had “pretty good confidence we’ll be able to get to the bottom of this.”

The shooting happened at the center of commercial and government activity in the shadow of “The Big Chair,” a 19½-foot-high celebrated historical landmark located in a parking lot on that block.

Newsham said police frequently deploy officers in the area amid blocks filled with businesses operating during daytime hours.

“For something like this to happen in the middle of the day is pretty brazen,” he said. “It’s very unusual for this particular area.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news