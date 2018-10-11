D.C. police identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot Thursday morning in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Police officials said they are investigating the killing of Roderick Thomas, of Southeast, who was found with gunshot wounds to the body in the 3200 block of 12th Street about 10:45 a.m.

Seventh District officers found Thomas unconscious in the front passenger seat of a vehicle after they were called to the area for a shooting about 10:45 a.m., police said. Medics took Thomas to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m., according to a D.C. police report.

Investigators released no details about what may have led to his killing.