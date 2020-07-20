By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDTA man was fatally shot Monday in Prince George’s County, police said.He was found about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hamilton Street with a gunshot wound in the upper body, county police said. He died at a hospital, they said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe site is a residential street of two- and three-story red-brick apartment houses, just east of Kenilworth Avenue in the Rogers Heights area.The victim was not identified immediately.The homicide was the fourth in the county in three days. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.