A man was fatally shot Monday in Prince George’s County, police said.

He was found about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hamilton Street with a gunshot wound in the upper body, county police said. He died at a hospital, they said.

The site is a residential street of two- and three-story red-brick apartment houses, just east of Kenilworth Avenue in the Rogers Heights area.

The victim was not identified immediately.

The homicide was the fourth in the county in three days.