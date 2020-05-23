By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 23, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDTA man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Northeast Washington, the police said.The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Anacostia Road, just north of East Capitol Street, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.The victim was not identified immediately and no information was available about any motive. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.