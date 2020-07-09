Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was found by the side of the Capital Laundrymat. In a report, police said the man might have been shot at 17th Street and Benning Road NE. He died at a hospital.
The area of Carver-Langston has been hit hard by violence this year, and residents have complained to police about drug dealing and shootings. It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday’s shooting is connected to some of those recurring problems.
The shooting on Benning Road brings the number of people killed in the District this year to 94, a 19 percent increase over this time in 2019, which ended with a decade high. This month’s deadly tally includes the July 4 killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, who was shot at an anti-violence cookout in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington.