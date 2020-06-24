A man was shot fatally Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The man was found in the roadway about 1:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Duvall Ridge Road, police said. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

Police said they did not think he was shot at random.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

The site is a couple blocks north of Landover Road in the Landover area.