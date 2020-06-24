By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 24, 2020 at 4:09 AM EDTA man was shot fatally Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County, the county police said.The man was found in the roadway about 1:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Duvall Ridge Road, police said. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice said they did not think he was shot at random.The victim’s name was not immediately available.The site is a couple blocks north of Landover Road in the Landover area. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.