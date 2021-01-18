A man was found fatally shot and two others wounded Monday in Southeast Washington, according to police.

Terrence Allen, 32, of Southeast Washington was found about 11:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE, D.C. police said. He died at a hospital.

Two other men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals, police said. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

The site of the shooting is in the Barry Farm area.