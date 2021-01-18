By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 19, 2021 at 4:26 a.m. UTCA man was found fatally shot and two others wounded Monday in Southeast Washington, according to police.Terrence Allen, 32, of Southeast Washington was found about 11:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE, D.C. police said. He died at a hospital.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightTwo other men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals, police said. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.The site of the shooting is in the Barry Farm area. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy