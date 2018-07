A 22-year-old man was found fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Ivey Coleman, of Northeast Washington, was found about 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Southern Avenue SE. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Coleman had been stabbed several times, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police did not provide information on a possible motive.