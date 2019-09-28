D.C. police found a man who had been stabbed lying in a street early Saturday, authorities said.

The man, Anthony Paul Hardy, was discovered at about 2:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Jasper Street SE, according to police.

Hardy, who lived in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.

