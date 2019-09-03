A man was found fatally wounded Tuesday night at a park in the Glenarden area of Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The man was found in the 8600 block of McClain Avenue after a shooting was reported, said Lt. Lakeisha Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police.

The man was on the ground, with a wound to the upper body, she said. He died at a hospital.

The address is that of the Glenarden/Theresa Banks Complex, a recreational facility in Glenarden.

