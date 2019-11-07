Prince George’s County police are investigating the killing of a man who was found shot inside a car Thursday evening in the parking lot of a District Heights townhouse community, officials said.

Officers found the victim unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 6200 block of Hilmar Circle about 5 p.m., said Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a police spokesman. The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.