A D.C. man was found guilty Tuesday of charges he raped a woman at knifepoint aboard a moving Metro Red Line train in 2016.

John P. Hicks, 41, was found guilty of first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense, both punishable by up to life in prison in the attack in Montgomery County. He blinked repeatedly as the verdict was announced and looked at the jurors with his hands folded on a table in front of him.

The victim, 39, testified she had boarded a train after her overnight nursing job during her weekday morning commute as it headed away from the District and to Glenmont in Maryland. She told the court she awoke to find only one other person in the train car.

That person, Hicks, engaged her in conversation, and suddenly pulled out a knife. He forced her to the back of the car, jurors heard, where he forced her to perform sex acts in a seat partially screened by a partition.

“Don’t do this to me,” the woman told Hicks, according to her testimony.

“It’s shocking that someone was bold enough to have done this in broad daylight,” Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy said after the verdict. “It shows you how dangerous this man really is. This guy is a predator.”

After the attack, on April 12, 2016, the woman said she got a tissue out of her bag, spit into it, and threw the tissue onto the train car floor. Detectives from the Metro Transit Police found the tissue hours later, and prosecutors presented evidence it contained Hicks’s DNA.

Hicks spoke briefly with his attorneys after the verdict, and was led from the courtroom in handcuffs. He will return to court for sentencing at a later date.

His attorneys, Samantha Sandler and Tatiana David, declined to comment after the jury delivered its decision.

In her closing argument, Sandler did not deny the attack had taken place. But she stressed to jurors how, soon after the attack, the victim had described the suspect as bald, with no facial hair, and 5-foot -4-inches to 5-foot-6-inches tall.

Her client, Sandler said, was 5-foot-10-inches tall, and on April 12, 2016, was not bald and had facial hair. “Mr. Hicks is an innocent man,” Sandler had said.

During the trial, the victim had said English is not her first language and that she had equated the word “bald” with closely cropped hair. The Washington Post generally does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.

Apart from a description, prosecutors pointed to DNA samples taken from the tissue and from the victim, and say they were linked to Hicks’s DNA.

Additionally, surveillance video from the Glenmont Metro station showed Hicks leaving the train car at the time of the rape, they told the jury.

Hicks also was convicted of second-degree assault in the attack. The victim had been cut on the hand by Hicks’s knife.

In her testimony, she said “he grabbed me off from my seat.”

She told jurors, “I grabbed his knife to pull it away from my body . . . and I felt a burning sensation from my hand.”

Hicks is scheduled to be tried in two more cases in Montgomery County.

The first goes back to April 2, 2016, 10 days before the rape. In that case, according to court records, Hicks performed a lewd sex act aboard a Red Line train as it traveled between the Gallery Place station and into Montgomery County.

A witness sitting near the suspect allegedly made a cellphone video of the incident and reported it to authorities.

Several months later, having been locked up at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility — on the Red Line rape charges — Hicks is alleged to have exposed himself to a female correctional officer. At the time, according to court records, he was on a chair, and appeared to be using a telephone that inmates can use to make outgoing telephone calls.

He initially said he’d been on the phone with a woman and wasn’t “lusting after” the correctional officer, according to charging documents. But jail officials checked the outgoing inmate calls, which are recorded, and determined Hicks had “never actually communicated with anyone” during the alleged indecent exposure at the jail.

As for the April 12, 2016, rape on the Red Line, accounts of the incident surfaced only after news reporters were tipped off more than a month after it occurred. Metro had not announced the incident to the public, outraging riders and officials.

After Hicks’s arrest on the rape charge, it became clear in court filings that Metro Transit Police had identified him as a suspect in the separate Red Line incident of indecent exposure but had not immediately sought to arrest him.