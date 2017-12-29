Authorities identified the man who died after he was found with gunshot wounds in a Capitol Heights roadway as Armani Coles, 27.

Coles, of Northwest Washington, was found at the intersection of Kenilworth and Eastern avenues after he was shot and pushed out of a car, according to Prince George’s County police.

Coles was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are trying to determine where Coles was shot, a motive and a suspect in the case, police said.

Anyone with information about this case should call 301-772-4925 or, to remain anonymous, 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).