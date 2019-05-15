Police are working to identify a man found in a burning car who they say was shot.

Officers responded to a car fire about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Akin Avenue in Capitol Heights, Md., and found a man inside the vehicle after the blaze was extinguished, Prince George’s County police said.

The man was badly burned, and an autopsy conducted Wednesday determined he had been shot, police said. The medical examiner ruled the case a homicide, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news