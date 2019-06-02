A man who had been fatally shot was found in Prince George’s County Saturday inside a car idling in a parking lot, the county police said.

A second man, who had been shot and wounded, was also found in the car police said. The site was in the District Heights area in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue. It is in a residential area, just south of Walker Mill Road.

