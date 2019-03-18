The motorist found dead Sunday on Route 7 in Virginia after a truck crash was the victim of a homicide, the state police said Monday.

Police said shots had been fired on Castleman Road in Clarke County during a dispute between the slain man and another person, described only as male.

After the gunfire, the victim left the scene in his pickup truck, the police said. They said it turned onto Route 7, traveled a short way, and crashed.

Police said Sunday that the victim’s injuries were not consistent with a crash. The man has not been identified. Police said his body was taken for an autopsy.

The site of the crash is just west of the Shenandoah River, and west of the border between Clarke and Loudoun Counties.

It was not clear where on Castleman Road the confrontation occurred.

