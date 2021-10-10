A District man was found fatally shot in a parking lot in Suitland on Sunday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County police.

Officers found Carl D. Tucker II, 43, about 3:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Parkway Terrace Drive with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident and trying to identify a suspect and motive, police said.