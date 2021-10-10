By Nicole Asbury and Katie Mettler Today at 3:34 p.m. EDTBy Nicole Asbury and Katie Mettler Today at 3:34 p.m. EDTShare this storyA District man was found fatally shot in a parking lot in Suitland on Sunday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County police.Officers found Carl D. Tucker II, 43, about 3:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Parkway Terrace Drive with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightDetectives are investigating the incident and trying to identify a suspect and motive, police said. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...