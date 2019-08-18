A 38-year-old man who was picked up by Prince George’s County police Sunday after he was found knocking on doors wearing only underwear and socks, died in custody, Chief Hank Stawinski said.

Stawinski held an afternoon news conference to announce the death and surrounding circumstances.

He said a ride-share driver traveling near the 1400 block of Kings Manor Drive in Bowie called 9-1-1 around 5:30 a.m., saying he had observed a naked man walking from house to house, knocking on doors. The man, later identified as Kevin Antonio Jessie, appeared to be under the influence.

Jessie, who lived in the neighborhood, approached a home and engaged with a doorbell video system. The chief said Jessie then sat in the home’s doorway and had an exchange through the video app with the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowner called police to do a welfare check, describing Jessie as incoherent.

Police officers arrived on the scene and began questioning Jessie, who was wearing underwear and socks. Other clothing items had been found throughout the neighborhood, police said.

Stawinski said during questioning, Jessie became more agitated so officers handcuffed him. He was then placed in an ambulance where questioning continued. After about 20 minutes, Jessie’s condition worsened and he began experiencing medical distress, at which point paramedics asked officers to remove the handcuffs.

Officers removed the handcuffs and paramedics continued to evaluate Jessie. However his condition worsened and paramedics began CPR, he said.

Jessie died on the scene.

Jessie’s cause of death is unclear at this time, as is whether he was under the influence, Stawinski said. An autopsy is expected to be performed Monday.

It is also unclear what exactly he was doing, Stawinski said.

“Because we did unfortunately have a person die in the care and custody of police and fire EMS workers in Prince George’s County today, I wanted the community to hear that from me,” Stawinski said.