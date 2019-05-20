Police identified the man found shot and burned inside a car in Capitol Heights, Md., as Devonte Dixon, 26.

Authorities were called to a car fire on Akin Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. on May 14, Prince George’s County police said. After the fire was put out, Dixon was found in the car badly burned.

The next day, a medical examiner determined that Dixon had also been shot.

Police said they are still investigating.

