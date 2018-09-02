A Southeast man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday in the passenger seat of a car that police stopped at K Street and New Jersey Avenue NW, authorities said.

Police said officers stopped the car — a red compact with front-end damage — because it fit the description of a vehicle reported to have sped away after shots were fired at 2 Massachusetts Avenue NE, near the National Postal Museum, not far from Union Station.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight, police said.

Police said the victim, 25-year-old Malcom Allen Demus, was taken to the hospital. The case is under investigation.

