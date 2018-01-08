Police are investigating the killing of a man who was found shot last week in an SUV.
Officers found David Knott Jr., 30, suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a call about a shooting about 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the intersection of Hill Road and Willow Hill Drive in Landover, Prince George’s County police said.
Knott was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.
Detectives are investigating a motive and searching for suspect but do not believe Knott’s shooting was a random act, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call 866-411-TIPS (8477).