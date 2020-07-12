A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon in a parking lot outside an apartment complex in Annapolis, police said Sunday.

The victim, 29-year-old Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe, was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said officers found Elangwe in a gray Honda on the 1100 block of Primrose Court at around 3:57 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No other information was immediately available.