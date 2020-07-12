(iStock)By Teddy AmenabarcloseTeddy AmenabarAudience editor embedded on the Local deskEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 12, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDTA man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon in a parking lot outside an apartment complex in Annapolis, police said Sunday.The victim, 29-year-old Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe, was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice said officers found Elangwe in a gray Honda on the 1100 block of Primrose Court at around 3:57 p.m. Saturday.Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No other information was immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.