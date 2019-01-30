A man was shot and killed in Maryland in what police are calling a homicide.

The incident happened around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Hamilton Street near Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville, according to the local police department.

Officers got a call for a possible fight, and when they arrived at a home they found a man who had died. The Hyattsville Police Department said he had suffered “trauma to the body.”

He was not immediately identified, pending the notification of his family. Prince George’s County police are taking over the investigation.