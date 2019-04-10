A man was found fatally shot Wednesday evening inside of a vehicle in the Suitland area, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Ryan Drive for the report of a suspicious vehicle about 6:50 p.m., officials said. Police found a man with trauma to the upper body and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities released no further details but said detectives were working to find an assailant and a motive in the investigation.

