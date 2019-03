A man was found shot to death on a bike path in Charles County, Md., shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

They said Walter Eugene Thomas, 18, of Waldorf was found about 12:30 a.m. on a path near the 2100 block of Fairchild Court, in the Waldorf area.

He died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

