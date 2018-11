A man was found dead in Anne Arundel County Sunday in what the county police called a homicide.

They said Quenton Alonza Boykin, 37, was found shortly after 2 a.m., lying in grass in the 600 block of Charante Court in the Glen Burnie area of the county.

Police said they had gone to Charante Court in response to a report that shots had been fired. When found, Boykin had injuries to the upper body, “consistent with” homicide, the police said.