By Martin WeilToday at 11:51 p.m. EDTA man was found fatally shot Saturday night in Fairfax County, the police said.The man, who is considered a homicide victim, was found in an apartment in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive, the police said.He had a wound to the upper body, they said.The site is a few hundred yards east of Route 1 in the Groveton/Hybla Valley area.Police said they are looking for someone who apparently drove away from the site.