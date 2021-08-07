A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in Fairfax County, the police said.

The man, who is considered a homicide victim, was found in an apartment in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive, the police said.

He had a wound to the upper body, they said.

The site is a few hundred yards east of Route 1 in the Groveton/Hybla Valley area.

Police said they are looking for someone who apparently drove away from the site.