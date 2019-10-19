By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 19, 2019 at 9:17 PM EDTA man was found slain Saturday afternoon in Prince George’s County, according to police.Police said he was found indoors in the 1300 block of Merrimac Drive after officers were called there at about 2:15 p.m. for a welfare check. The address is in the Langley Park area.The man was suffering from what police described as trauma to the upper body. No information was immediately available on how the wound had been inflicted.No name was released.The street is a residential block, lined with two-story brick apartment houses.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy