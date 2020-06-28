By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 28, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDTA man was fatally shot early Saturday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.George Coleman IV, of Southeast, who was 22, was found in a house in the 400 block of Mellon Street SE, the police said,Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers were flagged down at about 12:15 a.m., and found the victim with a gunshot wound, the police said. They said he died at a hospital.The 400 block of Mellon Street is south of the St. Elizabeth Hospital campus and east of Interstate 295. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.