A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

George Coleman IV, of Southeast, who was 22, was found in a house in the 400 block of Mellon Street SE, the police said,

Officers were flagged down at about 12:15 a.m., and found the victim with a gunshot wound, the police said. They said he died at a hospital.

The 400 block of Mellon Street is south of the St. Elizabeth Hospital campus and east of Interstate 295.