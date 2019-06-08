A man who had apparently been fatally shot was found late Friday night in the District Heights/Forestville area of Prince George’s County, the county police said.

They said the man was found about 10:45 p.m lying in a roadway in the 8100 block of Jordan Park Boulevard. A shooting had been reported there, they said.

When found, the man had a wound to the body, according to the police.

The site is a residential street inside the Capital Beltway. it has single family houses on either side.

