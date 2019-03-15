A slain man was found in a park Thursday in Berwyn Heights, Md., police said.

The man was discovered at around 1:30 p.m. by someone walking near Lake Artemesia, Prince George’s police said. Law enforcement was notified and detectives saw that the man was suffering from trauma to the upper body, police said.

The man, who has not been identified pending family notifications, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives are seeking the killer and motive, and police said the killing does not appear to be random.

