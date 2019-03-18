A man was found slain Sunday in a house in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police said officers found him unconscious and unresponsive in the 1800 block of Q Street SE. Officers were sent there a few minutes before 5:30 a.m. after an assault was reported.

Police said the man has not been identified. No information was immediately available about the cause of death.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news