D.C. police are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious Monday night in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

The man was found about 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Benning Road NE, near the Mayfair community and DC-295. His name has not been made public.

Police said it appeared the man suffered a blunt force injury. Investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Police said homicide detectives have been assigned to the case. Authorities did not immediately say if the man died at the scene or was taken to a hospital.

The street has Metrorail tracks on the north side and a commercial strip on the south. Additional details are expected to be made public later Tuesday.

