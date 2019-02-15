A D.C. police investigator photographed shell casings found in the 1500 block of Eckington Place NE where a man was critically wounded Feb. 15. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

A man was shot and critically wounded Friday afternoon in the Eckington neighborhood of Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Officers on patrol heard the sounds of gunshots and found the victim in the 1500 block of Eckington Place about 3:51 p.m., said Cmdr. William Fitzgerald, of the 5th District. The wounded man, who police did not identify, was found in the street at the intersection with Harry Thomas Way “suffering from very grave wounds,” Fitzgerald said.

Authorities took the man to a hospital.

Investigators found shell casings on a sidewalk across the street from where the victim was found. It was not immediately clear what prompted the gunfire, Fitzgerald said.

The shooting happened near a FedEx shipping center and apartment house. Police were seeking witnesses.

Although a side street, the site was near a busy intersection at Florida and New York avenues NE.



D.C. police Cmdr. William Fitzgerald, of the 5th District, briefs reporters about a Friday afternoon shooting of a man in the Eckington neighborhood in Northeast. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

“We have a lot of business owners and residents who have been cooperating, but if anyone was on the street we need them to come forward,” Fitzgerald said.

Police released a description of a person of interest who was seen fleeing the scene. He was described as a black male, 5’11” tall who was wearing a black sweat shirt, grey sweat pants, black shoes and last seen running westbound on Harry Thomas Way NE

