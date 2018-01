A man was found shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the Hyattsville area, Prince George’s County police said.

Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Hill Road about 3:45 p.m., officials said. Officers found the victim inside of an SUV suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities took the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said detectives were trying to determine a motive and a suspect in the shooting.