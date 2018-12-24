A man from Germany was arrested Sunday after an officer with the Secret Service saw him pull down his pants and expose himself as he posed for a picture in front of the White House, according to D.C. police.

Sebastian Hares, 34, of Heidelberg, Germany, was charged with indecent exposure. He was issued a citation that orders him to appear in court at a later date to answer the charge. He was then released.

Police said in a report that the incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the pedestrian area in front of the White House.

The report says a uniformed Secret Service officer saw four people getting their picture taken by another person. “One individual . . . turned his back to the cameraman and was then facing the south toward the White House,” the reports says. The suspect “proceeded to lower his pants and undergarment.”

Efforts to reach Hares on Monday were unsuccessful.