Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash earlier this month in District Heights as Manuel Cortez, 25.

Cortez had been attempting to cross the street near the 5900 block of Silver Hill Road when a Mercedes travelling south struck him, Prince George’s County police said. Cortez fell to the ground before a second vehicle struck him, police said.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both cars were not hurt and stayed at the scene, police said.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

