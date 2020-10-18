By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 18, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDTA man was hit by a car and killed Sunday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.He was struck around 7:20 p.m. in the 11500 block of Old Fort Road, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said he was hit by an SUV in the southbound lanes. The site is between Aragona Boulevard and Gallahan Road in the Fort Washington area.The man’s name was not immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.