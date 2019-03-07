Authorities said they are looking for a driver who assaulted a highway worker waving a stop sign to direct traffic through a work zone in Takoma Park.

The assault happened around 4:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Philadelphia Avenue, according to the Takoma Park Police Department.

A flagger was putting up a stop sign but the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu appeared “agitated at the flagger for having to stop and made some comments” that “he was in a hurry,” police said.

The flagger told him he’d have to wait until the intersection was clear. Just as the driver was leaving, police said, he “purposely accelerated his vehicle,” struck the flagger and caused him to fall over the hood of the car.

[Woman shot three times in road rage incident in D.C.]

Police said the flagger yelled for the driver to stop as he got off the car. The driver got out of the car and yelled at the flagger before he sped away.

Police said they have the license plate number of the Malibu and a warrant for the driver. He faces assault charges.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news